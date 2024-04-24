Contegra Construction Completes 220,000 SF Production Facility for AZZ Precoat Metals in Missouri

WASHINGTON, MO. — Contegra Construction Co. has completed a 220,000-square-foot production facility for AZZ Precoat Metals in Washington, about 50 miles west of St. Louis. The tenant is currently installing equipment and expects to begin production at the facility in 2025. The property at 901 Waterman Drive is the first within the 115-acre Oldenburg Industrial Park. The new plant will augment AZZ’s current production capabilities for customized steel, aluminum and galvanized metal coils used in containers, buildings, housing, automobiles, product storage, appliances and HVAC.

The facility features a 212,000-square-foot production zone and 8,000 square feet of office space. The production zone is served by three 30-ton overhead cranes and advanced equipment for preparing, coating, slitting and packaging aluminum coils. The property features eight loading dock bays and six drive-through bays. Joining Contegra on the project team were Vision Electric (electrical), Jarrell Mechanical Contractors (HVAC), O.J. Laughlin Plumbing Co. Inc. (plumbing) and Musselman & Hali Contractors (concrete). Contegra served as the designer and builder.