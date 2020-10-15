REBusinessOnline

Contegra Construction Completes 367,000 SF Headquarters for Melton Machine in Missouri

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Midwest, Missouri, Office

The project more than doubles the size of the company’s current operations.

WASHINGTON, MO. — Contegra Construction Co. has completed building a new headquarters and manufacturing facility for Melton Machine & Control Co. in Washington, about 50 miles west of St. Louis. The 367,000-square-foot project more than doubles the size of the company’s existing 154,000-square-foot operations. The development includes a 74,000-square-foot corporate office, training and conference space, and is designed to improve collaboration and support with nearby subsidiary Computech Manufacturing Co. The headquarters is situated on 42 acres within Heidmann Industrial Park.

Joining Contegra on the project team were Gray Design Group, 21 Design Group, Case Structural Engineering, RJP Electric, Wiegmann Associates, Heggemann Plumbing, Bi-State Fire Protection and Washington Engineering & Architecture. Melton designs and builds automated welding systems for a variety of industries. The company employs 132 workers and plans to add another 20 employees at the new facility.

