Contegra Construction Completes 40,800 SF Headquarters for icon Mechanical Near St. Louis

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Industrial, Midwest, Office

Pictured is the kitchen area at the new two-story property. (Photo courtesy of Neil Endicott, Front Door Media)

GRANITE CITY, ILL. — Contegra Construction Co. has completed the new 40,800-square-foot headquarters for icon Mechanical in Granite City, just north of St. Louis. icon Mechanical is a full-service mechanical contractor, engineering and construction firm specializing in the design, fabrication and installation of process piping, power piping, industrial ventilation and commercial HVAC. The company employs more than 150 people in addition to hundreds of trade workers on projects.

The two-story property is located at 1616 Cleveland Blvd. and features an atrium, glass-walled offices, LED lighting, two stairways and open interior workspaces. Joining icon and Contegra on the project team were civil engineer Juneau Associates, architect Gray Design Group and structural engineer Alper Audi, all of which are St. Louis-area firms.

