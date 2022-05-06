Contegra Construction Completes 70,000 SF Headquarters for Diode Dynamics Near St. Louis

The new facility for Diode Dynamics is located at Fountain Lakes Commerce Center in St. Charles.

ST. CHARLES, MO. — Contegra Construction has completed a 70,000-square-foot headquarters and manufacturing facility for Diode Dynamics at Fountain Lakes Commerce Center in St. Charles, a northwest suburb of St. Louis. Diode Dynamics, an automotive LED lighting manufacturer, is relocating from Earth City and plans to add 36 new positions over the next five years. The company currently employs 90 people.

The new property in St. Charles features a showroom, two drive-in engineering bays, an electronics manufacturing area, engineering laboratory, two-story office space and a warehouse with a clear height of 30 feet. Joining Contegra on the project were Remiger Design, BAX Engineering, SSC Engineering, Kaemmerlen Electric, O.J. Laughlin Plumbing Co. Inc., Wiegmann Associates and Bi-State Fire Protection Corp. Bank of Franklin County provided project financing. James Delgado of Cozad Commercial Real Estate and David Zobel of Danna McKitrick PC represented Diode Dynamics.