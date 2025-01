COLLINSVILLE, ILL. — Contegra Construction Co. has completed Eastport Commerce Center, a 75,000-square-foot office and distribution center in Collinsville, a northeast suburb of St. Louis. BHMG Engineers has leased 25,000 square feet at the property. The space replaces BHMG’s existing 5,000-square-foot office at 1902 Vandalia St. in Collinsville. The building features a clear height of 28 feet, four dock doors, three drive-in doors and 160 parking spaces.