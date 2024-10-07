Contegra Construction Completes 76,000 SF Headquarters Expansion for West Star Aviation in Metro St. Louis

EAST ALTON, ILL. — Contegra Construction Co. has completed a 76,000-square-foot expansion for West Star Aviation’s service facility and headquarters in East Alton, about 25 miles north of St. Louis. The company’s maintenance, repair and overhaul property now totals more than 500,000 square feet. The expansion is projected to create 60 to 80 jobs over the next two years. Located at 2 Airline Court, the three-building expansion project added 50,000 square feet of new hangar capacity, 13,000 square feet of additional back shop space and 13,000 square feet of additional storage space. It also includes 165 parking spaces.