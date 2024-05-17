Contegra Construction Completes First Building at $129M Lakeside Logistics Center in St. Peters, Missouri

ST. PETERS, MO. — Contegra Construction has completed the first building at the $129 million Lakeside Logistics Center in St. Peters, a northwest suburb of St. Louis. NorthPoint Development is the developer. Located at 16000 Spencer Road, the 490,000-square-foot distribution center features a clear height of 36 feet, 51 dock doors, seven drive-in doors, office spaces and parking for 490 cars and 134 trailers. David Branding of JLL is handling the leasing. At full build-out, Lakeside Logistics Center will feature up to five buildings totaling 1.6 million square feet.