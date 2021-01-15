Contegra Construction Completes First Distribution Facility at Turner Logistics Center in Kansas City

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Kansas, Midwest

The first building spans 408,000 square feet.

KANSAS CITY, KAN. — Contegra Construction Co. has completed the first of several planned distribution facilities at NorthPoint Development’s Turner Logistics Center in Kansas City. The 408,000-square-foot building features a clear height of 36 feet, 36 dock doors with four drive-in ramps, parking for 210 vehicles and a small office. The 250-acre Turner Logistics Center has the capacity for 3 million square feet of industrial space. Contegra also completed infrastructure improvements to support future development.