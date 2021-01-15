Contegra Construction Completes First Distribution Facility at Turner Logistics Center in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, KAN. — Contegra Construction Co. has completed the first of several planned distribution facilities at NorthPoint Development’s Turner Logistics Center in Kansas City. The 408,000-square-foot building features a clear height of 36 feet, 36 dock doors with four drive-in ramps, parking for 210 vehicles and a small office. The 250-acre Turner Logistics Center has the capacity for 3 million square feet of industrial space. Contegra also completed infrastructure improvements to support future development.
