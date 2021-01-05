REBusinessOnline

Contegra Construction Completes Second Warehouse at Gateway Tradeport Near St. Louis

The 544,000-square-foot building is located at 1201 Tradeport Parkway.

PONTOON BEACH, ILL. — Contegra Construction Co. has completed the second warehouse at NorthPoint Development’s Gateway Tradeport in Pontoon Beach near St. Louis. Contegra built the 544,000-square-foot property six months after completing the first warehouse at the 600-acre industrial park. The new building features a clear height of 40 feet, 56 dock doors and parking for 157 trailers. JLL is handling the lease-up. Contegra also made a series of infrastructure improvements to facilitate future development at the site.

