Contegra Construction Completes Two Distribution Centers Totaling 919,080 SF in Kansas City

Posted on in Development, Industrial, Kansas, Midwest

Pictured is Building III, which spans 375,536 square feet.

KANSAS CITY, KAN. — Contegra Construction Co. has completed two additional industrial buildings at NorthPoint Development’s Turner Logistics Center in Kansas City. The two distribution centers total 919,080 square feet. Building II spans 543,544 square feet and features 54 dock doors, four drive-in ramps, 284 car parking stalls and 137 trailer stalls. Building III totals 375,536 square feet and offers 37 dock doors, two drive-in ramps and 371 parking spaces. Both buildings feature clear heights of 36 feet. The 250-acre industrial park is now home to three buildings, the first of which totals 408,000 square feet.