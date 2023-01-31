REBusinessOnline

Contegra Construction Delivers 192,000 SF Industrial Facility in Cumberland, Maryland

Kansas City-based Jones Development is the developer of this distribution center located at 12000 Mexico Farms Road in Cumberland, Md.

CUMBERLAND, MD. — Contegra Construction has delivered a 192,000-square-foot distribution center at 12000 Mexico Farms Road in Cumberland. Kansas City-based Jones Development is the developer of the property, which features tilt-up concrete panels, 10,000 square feet of office space, 32-foot clear height, 56 dock doors, a PVC roof, LED lighting and parking for 48 trailers and 262 automobiles. The site also features a 35-foot-tall retaining wall that runs for a half-mile around three sides of the building. The tenant was not disclosed.





