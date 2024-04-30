Contegra Construction to Build 100,000 SF Manufacturing Plant for Manner Polymers in Mount Vernon, Illinois

MOUNT VERNON, ILL. — Contegra Construction is building a 100,000-square-foot, solar-powered manufacturing plant for Manner Polymers in Mount Vernon, a city in southern Illinois. Contegra expects to complete the project in November, with the plant scheduled to be fully operational by fall 2025. Manner Polymers will use the facility to manufacture flexible PVC compounds. The property will be powered by both a roof-mounted solar array and a 15-acre solar field located on site immediately adjacent to the plant.

According to Contegra, the project will expand Manner’s production capacity by 100 million pounds and is projected to create 60 new jobs. The rail-served facility offers convenient access to I-57 and I-64. Additional building features include 11 dock doors, three drive-through doors, a 55-foot tower with a three-level production platform and 5,000 square feet of office space. The project team includes Gray Design Group, Alper Audi, Jarrell Mechanical, Haier Plumbing, Bi-State Fire Protection and Clinton Electric.