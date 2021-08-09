Contegra Construction to Build 70,000 SF Headquarters for Diode Dynamics in St. Charles, Missouri

Diode Dynamic’s new facility will be located within Fountain Lakes Commerce Center.

ST. CHARLES, MO. — Contegra Construction will build a new 70,000-square-foot headquarters and manufacturing facility for Diode Dynamics in St. Charles, a northwest suburb of St. Louis. Situated within Fountain Lakes Commerce Center, the project will include a showroom, four drive-in engineering bays, a 14,000-square-foot manufacturing area, engineering laboratory, 37,000-square-foot warehouse and 16,000-square-foot office. Diode Dynamics is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of automotive lighting products. The company will move all of its existing employees from Earth City and plans to add 36 new positions over the next five years. Joining Contegra on the project team are Remiger Design, BAX Engineering and SSC Engineering. Bank of Franklin County provided project financing. A timeline for completion was not disclosed.