Contegra Construction to Build Industrial Expansion for Nu Way Cos. in Troy, Illinois

TROY, ILL. — Contegra Construction is building a 35,000-square-foot fabrication facility for Nu Way Cos. in Troy, about 20 miles northeast of St. Louis. Nu Way, a construction material and equipment supplier, says it is expanding due to the robust demand for reinforcing steel, which is widely known as rebar. Nu Way FAB, a newly formed division, will occupy the new facility, which will feature three overhead cranes and 4,000 square feet of office space. The new facility will more than quadruple Nu Way’s rebar production tonnage. Completion is slated for spring 2023. Joining Contegra on the project are J.F. Electric, Vee-Jay Cement Contracting, Illinois Electric Works and Affton Fabricating and Welding Co.

