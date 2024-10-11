Friday, October 11, 2024
Contegra Construction Underway on 611,000 SF Warehouse for McLeod Express in Decatur, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

DECATUR, ILL. — Contegra Construction Co. is underway on a 611,000-square-foot warehouse for McLeod Express in Decatur, about 40 miles east of Springfield. Completion is slated for June 2025. The building will serve as McLeod’s second warehouse in Decatur. The project will feature a clear height of 36 feet and 56 dock doors, including four drive-through doors. Parking will be available for 63 cars and 64 trucks. There will also be a two-story, 6,000-square-foot office space. Founded in 1986, McLeod Express is a transportation company with more than 400 employees managing a fleet of over 300 trucks and 900 trailers.

