BHMG Engineers has leased 25,000 square feet at the property.
Contegra Construction Underway on 75,000 SF Eastport Commerce Center in Collinsville, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

COLLINSVILLE, ILL. — Contegra Construction Co. is underway on Eastport Commerce Center, a 75,000-square-foot office and distribution facility in Collinsville, an eastern suburb of St. Louis. BHMG Engineers, a utility engineering firm based in Sunset Hills, Mo., has leased 25,000 square feet at the property. The new office will replace BHMG’s existing 5,000-square-foot office at 1902 Vandalia St. in Collinsville. Located on a 9.5-acre site at the intersection of Eastport Plaza Drive and Fairmont Avenue, the building is near the I-255/I-55 interchange. The property features a clear height of 28 feet, four dock doors, three drive-in doors and 160 parking spaces. A timeline for completion was not provided.

