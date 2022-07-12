REBusinessOnline

Contegra Nears Completion of 1 MSF Distribution Center in Liberty, Missouri

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Midwest, Missouri

Project Luna at Liberty Commerce Center is slated to open this fall.

LIBERTY, MO. — Contegra Construction Co. is nearing completion of a 1 million-square-foot distribution center at Liberty Commerce Center in Liberty, a northeast suburb of Kansas City. Dubbed Project Luna, the facility will feature a clear height of 40 feet, 112 dock doors, two drive-through doors and 20,000 square feet of office space. Completion is slated for this fall. NorthPoint Development is the developer. Upon full buildout, Liberty Commerce Center will comprise 3.4 million square feet of industrial space.

