Wednesday, December 13, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
The project site encompasses 14 acres at 2865 Charter St.
DevelopmentIndustrialMidwestOhio

Contegra to Build 179,000 SF Freezer-Cooler Facility in Columbus, Ohio

by Kristin Harlow

COLUMBUS, OHIO — Contegra Construction Co. is building a 179,000-square-foot freezer-cooler facility in Columbus. Crawford Hoying and BGO Cold Storage are developing the project and are seeking LEED certification for the development, completion of which is slated for the second quarter of 2024. Plans call for a 141,824-square-foot freezer zone with a clear height of 50 feet and a 32,346-square-foot cold dock storage with a clear height of 30 feet. The remaining square footage will include mechanical and finished office space. The project site encompasses 14 acres at 2865 Charter St.

You may also like

Mid-America Arranges Sale of 172,697 SF Chestnut Court...

TSR Concrete Coatings Signs 40,000 SF Industrial Lease...

Ryan Cos. to Construct 30,000 SF Clinic for...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $1.4M Sale of Domino’s-Occupied...

University of Florida, Partners to Develop 1.2 MSF...

HIC Land Buys 2,600 Acres in Hardeeville, South...

Caddell Construction Breaks Ground on 2.1 MSF Industrial...

Constellation, Northwestern Mutual to Develop 200,493 SF Industrial...

NexCore Group to Develop $60M Life Sciences Building...