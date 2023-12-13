Contegra to Build 179,000 SF Freezer-Cooler Facility in Columbus, Ohio

COLUMBUS, OHIO — Contegra Construction Co. is building a 179,000-square-foot freezer-cooler facility in Columbus. Crawford Hoying and BGO Cold Storage are developing the project and are seeking LEED certification for the development, completion of which is slated for the second quarter of 2024. Plans call for a 141,824-square-foot freezer zone with a clear height of 50 feet and a 32,346-square-foot cold dock storage with a clear height of 30 feet. The remaining square footage will include mechanical and finished office space. The project site encompasses 14 acres at 2865 Charter St.