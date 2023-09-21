Thursday, September 21, 2023
Contegra Underway on 220,000 SF Facility for AZZ Precoat Metals in Washington, Missouri

by Kristin Harlow

WASHINGTON, MO. — Contegra Construction Co. is underway on a 220,000-square-foot production facility for AZZ Precoat Metals in Washington, about 50 miles west of St. Louis. AZZ Precoat Metals is an independent metal coil coater. Completion of the facility is slated for spring 2024. Production equipment will be installed in the second half of 2024, with production anticipated to commence in 2025. The project will be part of the 115-acre Oldenburg Industrial Park. Joining Contegra on the project are Vision Electric for electrical, Jarrell Mechanical Contractors for HVAC, O.J. Laughlin Plumbing Co. Inc. for plumbing and Musselman & Hall Contractors for concrete. Texas-based AZZ Inc. acquired Precoat Metals for $1.3 billion from Sequa Corp. in May 2022.

