Contegra Underway on 390,943 SF Spec Distribution Center at Blue River Commerce Center in Kansas City

Contegra expects to complete the facility by the end of this year.

KANSAS CITY, MO. — Contegra Construction Co. is underway on a new distribution center at Blue River Commerce Center in Kansas City. The 390,943-square-foot, speculative property marks the fourth of seven planned buildings at the 226-acre industrial campus, which was launched by NorthPoint Development in 2021. The new building will feature 24 dock doors, two drive-in doors, a clear height of 40 feet, 3,000 square feet of office space and a 3,000-square-fot mezzanine served by two stairways. Completion is slated for the end of this year.