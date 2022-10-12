Contegra Underway on 390,943 SF Spec Distribution Center at Blue River Commerce Center in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, MO. — Contegra Construction Co. is underway on a new distribution center at Blue River Commerce Center in Kansas City. The 390,943-square-foot, speculative property marks the fourth of seven planned buildings at the 226-acre industrial campus, which was launched by NorthPoint Development in 2021. The new building will feature 24 dock doors, two drive-in doors, a clear height of 40 feet, 3,000 square feet of office space and a 3,000-square-fot mezzanine served by two stairways. Completion is slated for the end of this year.
