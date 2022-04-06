Contegra Underway on 800,000 SF Spec Distribution Center Near St. Louis

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Industrial, Midwest

Gateway Commerce Center is slated for completion this fall.

EDWARDSVILLE, ILL. — Contegra Construction Co. is underway on Gateway Commerce Center in Edwardsville near St. Louis. The 800,000-square-foot speculative distribution center is slated for completion this fall. EQT Exeter is the developer. Upon completion, the project will feature 146 dock doors, four drive-through doors, 3,000 square feet of office space, a specialized HVAC system and parking for 206 trucks and 538 cars.