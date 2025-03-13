Contegra Underway on 933,656 SF Distribution Center at Gateway Tradeport in Metro St. Louis

PONTOON BEACH, ILL. — Contegra Construction Co. is underway on a 933,656-square-foot distribution center at Gateway Tradeport in Pontoon Beach, a northeast suburb of St. Louis. Completion is slated for spring 2026. Developed by NorthPoint Development, the project marks the fifth distribution center built by Contegra at the 600-acre master-planned Gateway Tradeport. The industrial development debuted in 2019 and will host more than 3.6 million square feet of space once Contegra’s latest project is completed. The newest addition is a build-to-suit called Gateway Tradeport VI. Located on a 104-acre site, Gateway Tradeport VI will feature a clear height of 36 feet, 175 dock doors, 830 trailer parking spaces and 985 car parking spaces. There will also be a 19,928-square-foot mezzanine and nearly 54,000 square feet of finished space with offices, breakrooms and restrooms.