Contegra Underway on Construction of Two Distribution Centers in Kansas City

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Kansas, Midwest

The buildings will add 919,080 square feet and are slated for completion in late summer and early fall.

KANSAS CITY, KAN. — Contegra Construction Co. is underway on two distribution centers at the 250-acre Turner Logistics Center in Kansas City. The buildings will add 919,080 square feet and are slated for completion in late summer and early fall. NorthPoint Development is the developer. Each building will feature a clear height of 36 feet. Building II will include 54 dock doors, four drive-in ramps, parking for 284 vehicles and 137 trailers. Building III will feature 37 dock doors, two drive-in ramps and 371 parking spaces. With the completion of these new centers, Turner Logistics Center will total more than 1.3 million square feet across three buildings, all constructed by Contegra. The development has the capacity for 3 million square feet of industrial space.