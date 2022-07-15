Contegrity Group Completes Construction of Wright County Government Center in Buffalo, Minnesota

Posted on by in Civic, Development, Midwest, Minnesota

The four-story facility spans 222,538 square feet.

BUFFALO, MINN. — Contegrity Group has completed construction of the Wright County Government Center in Buffalo, about 42 miles northwest of Minneapolis. BKV Group designed the four-story, 222,538-square-foot building, which is located on the same campus as the county’s law enforcement and justice centers. Parking has been reconfigured to be closer to each building and expanded from 275 to 1,600 total spaces. BKV Group provided planning and pre-development services and led all architecture, structural, mechanical and electrical engineering, interior design and landscape architecture.