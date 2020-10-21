REBusinessOnline

Conti Acquires 260-Unit Rustic of McKinney Apartments in Metro Dallas

Rustic-at-McKinney

Rustic at McKinney totals 260 units. The property was built in 1997.

MCKINNEY, TEXAS — Locally based owner-operator Conti Organization has acquired Rustic of McKinney, a 260-unit apartment community located at 2700 N. Brook Drive on the northern outskirts of Dallas. Built in 1997, the garden-style property is situated on 13 acres and offers amenities such as a newly renovated clubhouse, pool, outdoor kitchen and dog park. Taylor Hill, Michael Ware, Jay Gunn, Tom Burns and Will Jarnagin of Berkadia brokered the deal, the seller of which was not disclosed.

 

