CONTI Acquires 268-Unit Hillside Creek Apartments Near Downtown Austin

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Hillside Creek Apartments in Austin totals 268 units. The property was built in 1977.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — CONTI Organization, a privately held multifamily owner-operator, has purchased Hillside Creek Apartments, a 268-unit community located about three miles south of downtown Austin. Built on eight acres in 1981, the garden-style complex offers amenities such as a pool, fitness center, a dog park, onsite laundry facilities and shuttle service to the University of Texas at Austin. The acquisition is CONTI’s first in Austin and 42nd in Texas. The seller was not disclosed.