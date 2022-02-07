Conti Capital Acquires 300-Unit Pioneer Hill Apartments in Northeast Austin

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Dallas-based Conti Capital has acquired Pioneer Hill, a 300-unit apartment community located at 1625 Edgeworth Bend in northeast Austin. The property was built in 2021, according to Apartments.com. Units feature one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, and amenities include a pool, movie theaters, 24-hour fitness center, business center, outdoor grilling and dining areas, package lockers and a dog park. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.