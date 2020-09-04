REBusinessOnline

CONTI Organization Acquires 420-Unit Vine Apartments in Arlington

Vine Apartments in Arlington totals 420 units. The property was built in 1980.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS — Dallas-based CONTI Organization has acquired Vine Apartments, a 420-unit community located at 711 Trinity Circle in Arlington. Built on 21 acres in 1980, the garden-style property consists of 23 three-story buildings housing one- and two-bedroom units. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, dog park, volleyball court and tennis courts. Daniel Baker and Chandler Sims of CBRE represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Including this transaction, CONTI’s portfolio consists of 31 multifamily properties totaling more than 9,000 units.

