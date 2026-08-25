Continental Development Ventures Opens 226-Unit Mixed-Use Project in Bexley, Ohio

BEXLEY, OHIO — Continental Development Ventures has opened The Fitzgerald, a mixed-use development located at 220 E. Main St. in Bexley, a suburb of Columbus. The project is the transformation of the former Trinity Lutheran Seminary apartment site, acquired from Capital University, into 226 residences above 11,000 square feet of ground-floor retail and restaurant space, 12,500 square feet of office space and a structured parking garage with 300 spaces. Amenities at the property include a fitness center, clubhouse, two outdoor courtyards and a rooftop terrace.

The project reflects a multi-year public-private collaboration, including city support for the public parking garage through tax-increment financing. Coastal Ridge Real Estate is the property manager. The Fitzgerald’s dining lineup is anchored by Hudson 29 Kitchen + Drink, a concept from Cameron Mitchell Restaurants that is slated to open in spring 2027.