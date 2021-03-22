Continental Divide Holdings Buys 8,000 SF Office Property in Littleton, Colorado for Medical Office Conversion

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Office, Western

Continental Divide Holdings plans to convert the 8,000-square-foot office property at 8331 Continental Divide in Littleton, Colo., into a medical office space.

LITTLETON, COLO. — Continental Divide Holdings LLC has acquired an office property located at 8331 Continental Divide in Littleton. Colorado Credit Union sold the asset for an undisclosed price.

Formerly a credit union brand and headquarters, the 8,000-square-foot property feature a drive-thru and monument signage. The buyer plans to convert the building into a medical office space for use as its pediatric practice.

Rick Egitto of Avison Young, along with Justin Rayburn of Fountainhead Commercial Properties, represented the seller, while Dann Burke and Stephani Gaskins of CBRE Healthcare Real Estate Brokerage Services represented the buyer in the deal.