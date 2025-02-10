Continental, Hallmark Develop 262-Unit Luxury Apartment Community in Toledo, Ohio

TOLEDO, OHIO — Continental Real Estate Cos. and Hallmark Communities have completed development of Colony Lofts, a 262-unit luxury apartment community in Toledo. Coastal Ridge is the property manager. Amenities include a resort-style pool, grilling stations, fitness center, business center, clubhouse and coffee bar. The property also features retail spaces, electric vehicle charging stations and an onsite restaurant, the newest outpost of Central Ohio staple The Old Bag of Nails Pub. Colony Lofts is located near ProMedica Toledo Hospital and the University of Toledo. Monthly rents for studios start at $964, according to the property’s website. Residents can earn one month of free rent by moving in prior to April 15.