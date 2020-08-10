Continental Office Group Signs 22,374 SF Industrial Lease Renewal in Metro Dallas

GARLAND, TEXAS — Continental Office Group, a wholesaler of new and used office furniture, has signed a 22,374-square-foot industrial lease renewal at Gateway East Business Center in the northeastern Dallas suburb of Garland. Matt Dornak and Ryan Wolcott of Stream Realty Partners represented the landlord, Barings, in the lease negotiations. JLL represented the tenant.