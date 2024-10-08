Continental Properties Begins Development of 336-Unit Apartment Community in South Elgin, Illinois

SOUTH ELGIN, ILL. — Continental Properties has begun development of Authentix South Elgin, a garden-style apartment community with 336 units in South Elgin. Located at the northwest corner of Lancaster Road and McLean Boulevard, the property will offer studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Amenities will include a pool, clubhouse, outdoor grill area, fitness center and dog park. Pre-leasing will begin in spring 2025, with move-ins expected in late summer 2025. Authentix Apartments, owned and operated by Continental Properties, is a national brand of residential communities offering garden-style apartments.