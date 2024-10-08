Tuesday, October 8, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The first units at Authentix South Elgin are slated for occupancy in late summer 2025.
DevelopmentIllinoisMidwestMultifamily

Continental Properties Begins Development of 336-Unit Apartment Community in South Elgin, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

SOUTH ELGIN, ILL. — Continental Properties has begun development of Authentix South Elgin, a garden-style apartment community with 336 units in South Elgin. Located at the northwest corner of Lancaster Road and McLean Boulevard, the property will offer studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Amenities will include a pool, clubhouse, outdoor grill area, fitness center and dog park. Pre-leasing will begin in spring 2025, with move-ins expected in late summer 2025. Authentix Apartments, owned and operated by Continental Properties, is a national brand of residential communities offering garden-style apartments.

You may also like

CyrusOne Breaks Ground on 446,000 SF Data Center...

Greenstone Partners Brokers $6.9M Sale of Chicago Retail...

Pennrose Opens Phase I of Thatcher Flats Mixed-Income...

Benco Dental Supply Renews 108,800 SF Industrial Lease...

Resia Sells New 390-Unit Apartment Community in Metro...

Alliance Residential to Develop 360-Unit Prose Carmina Multifamily...

Berkadia Provides $54.7M Agency Refinancing for Advenir at...

Kirkland Co. Arranges Sale of New 216-Unit Reserve...

StreetLights Residential Begins Leasing 351-Unit Oliver Apartments in...