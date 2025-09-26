Friday, September 26, 2025
Authentix South Elgin is located at 1300 N. Lancaster Road.
Continental Properties Completes 336-Unit Apartment Development in South Elgin, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

SOUTH ELGIN, ILL. — Continental Properties has opened Authentix South Elgin, a 336-unit, garden-style apartment community in South Elgin. Located at 1300 N. Lancaster Road, the property features a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Amenities include a resort-style pool, community clubhouse with a coffee bar, outdoor grill area, 24-hour fitness center, two pet playgrounds and a pet spa. Authentix Apartments, owned and operated by Continental Properties, is a national brand of garden-style communities.

