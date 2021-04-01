Continental Properties, McShane Complete 192-Unit Multifamily Property in Mesa, Arizona

Springs at Red Mountain features 192 apartments in a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units.

MESA, ARIZ. — McShane Construction Co., on behalf of Continental Properties, has completed the construction of Springs at Red Mountain, a multifamily community in Mesa.

Situated on 10.5 acres on North Power Road, Springs at Red Mountain features 192 apartments spread across seven two- and three-story garden-style residential buildings with a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units. The buildings feature wood frame construction with stucco and stone exterior. Many units offer upgraded features including vinyl plank flooring, granite countertops and wine coolers.

The gated, pet-friendly community includes a clubhouse with fitness center and swimming pool; an outdoor ramada with a fire pit; a barbecue area; car wash for residential use; and on-site surface and garage parking.

Phillips Partnership is the architect of record for Springs at Red Mountain.