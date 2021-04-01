REBusinessOnline

Continental Properties, McShane Complete 192-Unit Multifamily Property in Mesa, Arizona

Posted on by in Arizona, Development, Multifamily, Western

Springs-Red-Mountain-Mesa-AZ

Springs at Red Mountain features 192 apartments in a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units.

MESA, ARIZ. — McShane Construction Co., on behalf of Continental Properties, has completed the construction of Springs at Red Mountain, a multifamily community in Mesa.

Situated on 10.5 acres on North Power Road, Springs at Red Mountain features 192 apartments spread across seven two- and three-story garden-style residential buildings with a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units. The buildings feature wood frame construction with stucco and stone exterior. Many units offer upgraded features including vinyl plank flooring, granite countertops and wine coolers.

The gated, pet-friendly community includes a clubhouse with fitness center and swimming pool; an outdoor ramada with a fire pit; a barbecue area; car wash for residential use; and on-site surface and garage parking.

Phillips Partnership is the architect of record for Springs at Red Mountain.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews


Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  