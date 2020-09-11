REBusinessOnline

Continental Properties, McShane Construction Begin Development of Springs at Cooley Station Multifamily Property in Gilbert

Posted on by in Arizona, Development, Multifamily, Western

Springs-Cooley-Station-Gilbert-AZ

Springs at Cooley Station in Gilbert, Ariz., will feature 276 apartments, a swimming pool and fitness center.

GILBERT, ARIZ. — Continental Properties, as owner, and McShane Construction Co., as general contractor, have started construction of Springs at Cooley Station, an apartment community in Gilbert.

Located on 14 acres, the garden-style community will feature 276 units spread across 10 two- and three-story buildings. Units will feature granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities will include a clubhouse with a fitness center and outdoor swimming pool, as well as 490 parking spaces.

Completion is slated for early 2022. Phillips Partnership is architect of record for the project.

This is McShane’s 20th Springs-branded property for Continental, including two additional projects currently underway in the Phoenix area.

