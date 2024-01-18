Thursday, January 18, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
DevelopmentMidwestMinnesotaMultifamily

Continental Properties Opens 280-Unit Apartment Community in Chaska, Minnesota

by Kristin Harlow

CHASKA, MINN. — Continental Properties has opened Springs at McKnight Lake, a 280-unit apartment community in Chaska, a southwest suburb of Minneapolis. The property is located at 3 Oakridge Drive near a new Costco store. Springs at McKnight Lake offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Amenities include a pool, clubhouse, outdoor grill area, fitness center, car care area and two dog parks. Situated on the slopes overlooking McKnight Lake, the property provides residents with a direct path to trails and water activities. Springs at McKnight Lake marks the ninth community in Continental’s Minnesota portfolio.

You may also like

Brennan Investment Group Acquires 263,000 SF Industrial Building...

AmTrust RE Secures Two Lease Renewals Totaling 20,000...

Heartland Soccer Moves Corporate Office to Aspiria Campus...

Kansas City Demand Generators Beckon Multifamily Capital

Gencom Retakes Majority Ownership of Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne...

Equitas Management Completes Renovation of 57,000 SF Office...

Link Logistics Completes 778,950 SF Industrial Project in...

Midway Unveils Plans for 320,000 SF Office Building...

Greysteel Arranges Sale of 64-Unit Kings Landing Apartments...