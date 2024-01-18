Continental Properties Opens 280-Unit Apartment Community in Chaska, Minnesota

CHASKA, MINN. — Continental Properties has opened Springs at McKnight Lake, a 280-unit apartment community in Chaska, a southwest suburb of Minneapolis. The property is located at 3 Oakridge Drive near a new Costco store. Springs at McKnight Lake offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Amenities include a pool, clubhouse, outdoor grill area, fitness center, car care area and two dog parks. Situated on the slopes overlooking McKnight Lake, the property provides residents with a direct path to trails and water activities. Springs at McKnight Lake marks the ninth community in Continental’s Minnesota portfolio.