Continental Properties Opens 320-Unit Townhome-Style Apartment Community in St. Charles, Illinois

ST. CHARLES, ILL. — Continental Properties has opened Springs at St. Charles, a 320-unit townhome-style apartment community in St. Charles, about 40 miles west of Chicago. Located at 405 Smith Road, the property features a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Residences have private entrances and attached garage options. Amenities include a resort-style pool, clubhouse, outdoor grill area, 24-hour fitness center, car care area and two leash-free dog parks. The property is situated less than a 10-minute drive from the 800-acre DuPage Business Center, which includes employers such as Amazon, Norix Group Inc., Suncast Corp. and Alton Industry Group. Springs at St. Charles marks the seventh Springs apartment community in metro Chicago.