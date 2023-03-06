Continental Properties to Undertake 172-Unit Multifamily Redevelopment in West Hartford, Connecticut
WEST HARTFORD, CONN. — New York-based investment and development firm Continental Properties will undertake a 172-unit multifamily redevelopment project in West Hartford. The site at 950 Trout Brook Drive previously housed a children’s museum and preschool. John Cafasso and Ian Hunt of Colliers represented the seller, Kingswood Oxford School, in the disposition of the land. The new apartment community will offer one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, dog park, coworking space and a rooftop lounge. Continental Properties, which purchased the site for $10.5 million, has received approvals and is underway on preliminary sitework.