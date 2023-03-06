REBusinessOnline

Continental Properties to Undertake 172-Unit Multifamily Redevelopment in West Hartford, Connecticut

Posted on by in Connecticut, Development, Multifamily, Northeast

950-Trout-Brook-Drive-West-Hartford

Pictured is a rendering of the new multifamily development at 950 Trout Brook Drive in West Hartford. Kingswood Oxford initially purchased the property from The Children’s Museum in 2001. The museum leased the property back until 2022, when it moved to a temporary location, and is now searching for a new permanent location.

WEST HARTFORD, CONN. — New York-based investment and development firm Continental Properties will undertake a 172-unit multifamily redevelopment project in West Hartford. The site at 950 Trout Brook Drive previously housed a children’s museum and preschool. John Cafasso and Ian Hunt of Colliers represented the seller, Kingswood Oxford School, in the disposition of the land. The new apartment community will offer one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, dog park, coworking space and a rooftop lounge. Continental Properties, which purchased the site for $10.5 million, has received approvals and is underway on preliminary sitework.





