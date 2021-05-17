REBusinessOnline

Continental Realty Acquires 111 Broadway in Downtown Nashville for $36M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Mixed-Use, Southeast, Tennessee

111 Broadway

The four-tenant building is 100 percent leased to tenants including Rock Bottom Brewery, Wyndham-Margaritaville Vacation Club, Glen Campbell Museum and Platinum Cos.

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Continental Realty Corp. (CRC) has acquired 111 Broadway, a 50,303-square-foot, mixed-use property in downtown Nashville. Tower Investments Inc., based in Philadelphia, sold the property for $36 million. The four-tenant building is 100 percent leased to tenants including Rock Bottom Brewery, Wyndham-Margaritaville Vacation Club, Glen Campbell Museum and Platinum Cos.

Constructed in 1930 and positioned just one block from Cumberland River, the three-story asset has been renovated over the past five years, including improvements to the roof, windows, exterior and elevator systems.

CRC is a Baltimore-based real estate investment and management company that also owns Fortress Grove Apartments, a 320-unit multifamily community located in nearby Murfreesboro, Tenn.

