Continental Realty Acquires 14-Property Shopping Center Portfolio in Southeast, Midwest

BALTIMORE AND HILLARD, OHIO — Continental Realty Corp. has purchased a 14-property shopping center portfolio spread across seven states in the Southeast and Midwest. The Baltimore-based firm purchased the more than 2 million-square-foot portfolio from Hillard-based US Properties Group Inc. for an undisclosed price. Chris Decoufle and Kevin Hurley of CBRE represented the seller in the off-market transaction.

The acquisition grows Continental Realty’s holdings to nearly $5 billion in assets under management and expands its geographic footprint to 16 states, including its entry into Ohio. The portfolio was 93 percent leased at the time of sale to more than 230 tenants, including anchors such as Kroger and Academy Sports + Outdoors. The assets in the portfolio include: