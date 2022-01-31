REBusinessOnline

Continental Realty Acquires Multifamily Community in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina for $28.3M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, South Carolina, Southeast

The Six

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. — Baltimore-based Continental Realty Corp. has acquired The Six Apartments, a 92-unit multifamily community located in Mount Pleasant, for $28.3 million. Tai Cohen of Cushman & Wakefield represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The asset was purchased via Continental Realty Fund V LP, a $210.8 million private equity fund focused on acquiring retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions.

Developed by an affiliate of Origin Development Partners LLC, the Six offers studio, one- and two-bedroom floorplans ranging from 574 to 1,154 square feet of space. Built in 2018, unit features include granite kitchen and bathroom countertops, custom cabinetry, hardwood flooring, tile backsplashes, pendant lighting, walk-in closets, ceiling fans throughout, in-unit washers and dryers, stainless steel appliances, garden tubs and balconies.

Community amenities include an outdoor pool, clubhouse with conference center, health and fitness center, pet park, bike and kayak storage area, private garages and a recreational area with an outdoor kitchen, movie screen wall and firepit. The three-story community was 97 percent occupied at the time of sale.

Located at 2170 Snyder Circle, the property is situated near top employers including Joint Base Charleston, Medical University of South Carolina, The Boeing Co. and the Berkeley County School District. The apartment community is located 10.3 miles from Charleston and 15.7 miles from North Charleston.

