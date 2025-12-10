Continental Realty Assets, CP Capital Purchase 336-Unit Apartment Community in Metro Nashville

ANTIOCH, TENN. — A partnership between Continental Realty Assets (part of Continental Realty Group) and CP Capital has purchased Discovery at Mountain View Apartments, a 336-unit multifamily community located in the Nashville suburb of Antioch. This is the first Nashville-area acquisition for the partnership and its fourth purchase total. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

Delivered in 2008, Discovery at Mountain View offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Amenities include a clubhouse/leasing office, swimming pool, fitness center, business center and a dog park. Continental Realty Assets plans to modernize the apartment interiors and renovate the property’s exteriors and common areas during its ownership.