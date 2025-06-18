Continental Realty Buys 203,525 SF Sundance Towne Center Near Phoenix for $54.3M

BUCKEYE, ARIZ. — Continental Realty Corp. has expanded into the Phoenix market with the acquisition of Sundance Towne Center, a regional power center in Buckeye. Shin Yen Management sold the asset for $54.3 million. Located at 466 S. Watson Road, Sundance Towne Center features 203,525 square feet of retail space occupied by nearly 50 retailers and restaurants, including PetSmart, Boot Barn, Bealls Outlet, AutoZone, BMO Bank, Cracker Barrel, Dollar Tree, Dunn-Edwards Paints, Mattress Firm and Peter Piper Pizza. At the time of sale, the property was 94 percent leased. Michael Hackett, Jimmy Slusher, Ryan Schubert and Zach Aulick of CBRE represented the seller in the transaction.