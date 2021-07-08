Continental Realty Buys South Plains Crossing Retail Center in Lubbock for $18.2M

South Plains Crossing in Lubbock totals 144,241 square feet. The property was built in 1996.

LUBBOCK, TEXAS — Baltimore-based Continental Realty Corp. (CRC) has purchased South Plains Crossing, a 144,241-square-foot retail center in Lubbock, for $18.2 million. Anchor tenants at the property, which was built on 12 acres in 1996, include Hobby Lobby (70,000 square feet), alcoholic beverage providers Spec’s Wine, Spirits & Finer Foods (33,000 square feet) and Vision Mart (10,000 square feet). The seller was a partnership between Atlanta-based RCG Ventures, LLC and New York City-based DRA Advisors LLC. South Plains Crossing was 94 percent leased to 11 tenants at the time of sale.