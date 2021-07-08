REBusinessOnline

Continental Realty Buys South Plains Crossing Retail Center in Lubbock for $18.2M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Texas

South-Plains-Crossing-Lubbock

South Plains Crossing in Lubbock totals 144,241 square feet. The property was built in 1996.

LUBBOCK, TEXAS — Baltimore-based Continental Realty Corp. (CRC) has purchased South Plains Crossing, a 144,241-square-foot retail center in Lubbock, for $18.2 million. Anchor tenants at the property, which was built on 12 acres in 1996, include Hobby Lobby (70,000 square feet), alcoholic beverage providers Spec’s Wine, Spirits & Finer Foods (33,000 square feet) and Vision Mart (10,000 square feet). The seller was a partnership between Atlanta-based RCG Ventures, LLC and New York City-based DRA Advisors LLC. South Plains Crossing was 94 percent leased to 11 tenants at the time of sale.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews