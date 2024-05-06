Monday, May 6, 2024
Continental Realty Corp. Acquires 160,830 SF Gayton Crossing Shopping Center in Richmond

by John Nelson

RICHMOND, VA. — Baltimore-based Continental Realty Corp. (CRC) has acquired Gayton Crossing, a 160,830-square-foot retail center located at 9782 Gayton Road. in Richmond. Tenants at the property, which was developed in 1981, include Bank of America, Gold’s Gym, Goldfish Swim School, Jos. A. Bank, KidStrong, Starbucks Coffee, Virginia ABC and The UPS Store. Kroger shadow-anchors the center, which is situated on a 15.6-acre site within 15 miles of the University of Richmond and Virginia Commonwealth University.

CRC purchased the property with funds from the Continental Realty Opportunistic Retail Fund I LP, a closed-end fund. Jordan Lex, Dean Sands and Danny Naughton of JLL represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The sales price was also not disclosed.

