Continental Realty Corp. Acquires 630,000 SF Crossroads of Taylorsville Retail Center Near Salt Lake City

TAYLORSVILLE, UTAH — Continental Realty Corp. (CRC) has entered the Utah market with the purchase of The Crossroads of Taylorsville, a shopping center in Taylorsville, for an undisclosed price. Mark Damiani of Eastdil Secured represented the seller, TriGate Capital, in the deal.

Totaling nearly 630,000 square feet, The Crossroads at Taylorsville is located at 5400 S. Redwood Road, 12 miles south of Salt Lake City. The property consists of 10 buildings and seven separate outparcels or multi-tenant strip buildings, all of which is surrounded by a free surface parking lot that can accommodate nearly 3,900 vehicles.

At the time of sale, the property was 94 percent leased to tenants including Target, T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods, Ross Dress for Less, EOS Fitness, Regal Cinema, PetSmart, Dollar Tree, Guitar Center, King Buffet, Lifetime Products, Mr. Mac, Rockler Woodworking and Sierra Trading Post.

With this transaction, Baltimore-based CRC has now acquired more than $700 million in retail real estate since the beginning of 2021. The asset was purchased with fund from Continental Realty Opportunistic Retail Fund I, a closed-end fund for which approximately $323 million has been raised.