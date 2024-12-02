Continental Realty Corp. Acquires Henley Tampa Palms Apartments for $82M

TAMPA, FLA. — Baltimore-based Continental Realty Corp. (CRC) has acquired Henley Tampa Palms, a 315-unit apartment community located at 15350 Amberly Drive in Tampa. 29th Street Capital sold the asset to CRC for $82 million. Berkadia represented the seller in the transaction. CRC purchased the community on behalf of one of its sponsored private equity funds called Value-Add Multifamily I LP.

Built in 1997, Henley Tampa Palms was 94 percent occupied at the time of sale. The property features a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments averaging 1,375 square feet in size, as well as a large clubhouse and fitness center with an indoor racquetball court, conference room, laundry room, package retrieval system, a resort-style swimming pool, picnic area, dog park and a car wash.

CRC intends to implement a multi-year property improvement strategy at Henley Tampa Palms to enhance the exterior curb appeal, address exterior deferred maintenance and upgrade common area amenities as well as unit interiors. The previous owner recently completed interior upgrades to approximately 25 percent of the units.