Monday, December 2, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Henley Tampa Palms was built in 1997 and was 94 percent occupied at the time of sale.
AcquisitionsFloridaMultifamilySoutheast

Continental Realty Corp. Acquires Henley Tampa Palms Apartments for $82M

by John Nelson

TAMPA, FLA. — Baltimore-based Continental Realty Corp. (CRC) has acquired Henley Tampa Palms, a 315-unit apartment community located at 15350 Amberly Drive in Tampa. 29th Street Capital sold the asset to CRC for $82 million. Berkadia represented the seller in the transaction. CRC purchased the community on behalf of one of its sponsored private equity funds called Value-Add Multifamily I LP.

Built in 1997, Henley Tampa Palms was 94 percent occupied at the time of sale. The property features a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments averaging 1,375 square feet in size, as well as a large clubhouse and fitness center with an indoor racquetball court, conference room, laundry room, package retrieval system, a resort-style swimming pool, picnic area, dog park and a car wash.

CRC intends to implement a multi-year property improvement strategy at Henley Tampa Palms to enhance the exterior curb appeal, address exterior deferred maintenance and upgrade common area amenities as well as unit interiors. The previous owner recently completed interior upgrades to approximately 25 percent of the units.

You may also like

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges Sale of 122,259 SF...

CBRE Brokers Sale of 80,000 SF Office Building...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $33.6M Sale of Southern...

Water Street Acquires Interest in 252,000 SF Office...

ExchangeRight Acquires 13 Net-Leased Properties from Tractor Supply...

MMCC Arranges $13.5M in Refinancing for Two Multifamily...

Highstreet Ventures Buys 17.8-Acre Multifamily Development Site in...

JLL Negotiates Sale of Vacant 35,312 SF Flex...

Lee & Associates Brokers Sale of 20,574 SF...