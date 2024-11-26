Continental Realty Corp. Acquires Metro Baltimore Multifamily Community for $86.5M

ELKRIDGE, MD. — Continental Realty Corp. (CRC) has purchased Dartmoor Place at Oxford Square, a 258-unit, garden-style multifamily community in Elkridge, a southwest suburb of Baltimore in Howard County. Mike Muldowney of CBRE represented the seller, Preston Partners, in the $86.5 million, off-market transaction.

CRC purchased the five-story apartment development via Core Multifamily Fund LP, a private equity fund that the company sponsors in partnership with Brown Advisory, which is also based in Baltimore. CRC assumed a HUD-insured mortgage as part of the transaction.

Preston Partners delivered Dartmoor Place in 2019. The property was 94 percent occupied at the time of sale and serves as a multifamily component within the 122-acre Oxford Square master-planned community. Apartments are configured in one-, two- and three- bedroom floor plans ranging in size from 725 to 1,407 square feet.

Amenities include a clubhouse, fitness center, game room and digital access package-acceptance lockers. Outdoor amenities include a resort-style saltwater swimming pool with sundeck, an open recreation and entertainment area, playground, pet spa, bike storage area, grilling area, courtyards and community walking trails.