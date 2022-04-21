Continental Realty Corp. Purchases Shopping Center in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina for $17M

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. — Baltimore-based Continental Realty Corp. (CRC) has purchased Sweetgrass Corner, a nearly 90,000-square-foot neighborhood shopping center in Mount Pleasant. New Market Properties, a subsidiary of Atlanta-based Preferred Apartment Communities Inc, sold the property for $17 million. The buyer purchased the property on behalf of Continental Realty Fund V L.P., and a co-investment vehicle related to Fund V, which are both managed by CRC.

Built in 1999, Sweetgrass Corner features 13 tenants offering a mix of medical and personal care services, as well as sit-down and fast-casual restaurants. The site was formerly anchored by a BI-LO supermarket that was shuttered as part of a strategic decision by its parent company in 2019.

Located at 1909 N Highway 17, the center is adjacent to Mount Pleasant Towne Centre, a 510,000-square-foot regional shopping venue acquired by CRC in 2020. The property is also situated on approximately 10 acres between North Highway 17 and Hungry Neck Boulevard.